Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 20 April 2024 3:55 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 20 April 2024 3:55 AM GMT

    കു​വൈ​ത്തി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​തനാ​യി

    Manoj sathyan
    സ​നോ​ജ് സ​ത്യ​ൻ

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: തൃ​ശൂ​ർ മു​ല്ല​ശ്ശേ​രി സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ആ​നേ​ട​ത്ത് സ​നോ​ജ് സ​ത്യ​ൻ (45) കു​വൈ​ത്തി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി. കേ​ര​ള ആ​ർ​ട്ട് ല​വേ​ഴ്സ് അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ, ക​ല കു​വൈ​ത്ത് അ​ബ്ബാ​സി​യ ക​ബ്ദ് യൂ​നി​റ്റ് എ​ന്നി​വ​യി​ൽ അം​ഗ​മാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം നാ​ട്ടി​ലേ​ക്കു കൊ​ണ്ടു​പോ​കാ​നു​ള്ള ന​ട​പ​ടി ക​ല കു​വൈ​ത്തി​ന്റെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ ന​ട​ത്തി​വ​രു​ന്നു.

    TAGS:KuwaitObituary News
    News Summary - died in Kuwait
