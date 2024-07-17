Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Posted On
    17 July 2024 4:24 AM GMT
    Updated On
    17 July 2024 4:24 AM GMT

    വി​ക​സ​ന ഫോ​ളോ അ​പ് ക​മ്മി​റ്റി യോ​ഗം ചേ​ർ​ന്നു

    Development Follow Up Committee
    ഡെ​പ്യൂ​ട്ടി വി​ദേ​ശ​കാ​ര്യ മ​ന്ത്രി ശൈ​ഖ് ജ​റാ​ഹ് ജാ​ബി​ർ അ​ൽ

    അ​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് അ​സ്സ​ബാ​ഹി​ന്റെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ ചേ​ർ​ന്ന വി​ക​സ​ന ഫോ​ളോ അ​പ് ക​മ്മി​റ്റി യോ​ഗം

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: വി​ക​സ​ന പ​ദ്ധ​തി​യും സ​ർ​ക്കാ​റി​ന്‍റെ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യും പി​ന്തു​ട​രാ​ൻ ചു​മ​ത​ല​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി​യ സ്ഥി​രം സ​മി​തി​യു​ടെ മൂ​ന്നാ​മ​ത്തെ യോ​ഗം തി​ങ്ക​ളാ​ഴ്ച ചേ​ർ​ന്നു. ഡെ​പ്യൂ​ട്ടി വി​ദേ​ശ​കാ​ര്യ മ​ന്ത്രി ശൈ​ഖ് ജ​റാ​ഹ് ജാ​ബി​ർ അ​ൽ അ​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് അ​സ്സ​ബാ​ഹ് യോ​ഗ​ത്തി​ൽ അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത വ​ഹി​ച്ചു.

    വി​ദേ​ശ​കാ​ര്യ മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യ​ത്തി​ന്‍റെ മേ​ൽ​നോ​ട്ട​ത്തി​ലു​ള്ള പ്രോ​ജ​ക്ടു​ക​ൾ, പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ൾ, പ​ദ്ധ​തി​ക​ൾ, അ​വ ന​ട​പ്പാ​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നു​ള്ള ത​ട​സ്സ​ങ്ങ​ൾ മ​റി​ക​ട​ക്കാ​നു​ള്ള വ​ഴി​ക​ൾ എ​ന്നി​വ യോ​ഗം വി​ല​യി​രു​ത്തി.

