Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_rightഡെ​പ്യൂ​ട്ടി ചീ​ഫ്...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 11 April 2025 12:10 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 11 April 2025 12:10 PM IST

    ഡെ​പ്യൂ​ട്ടി ചീ​ഫ് ഓ​ഫ് സ്റ്റാ​ഫും ജ​പ്പാ​ൻ അം​ബാ​സ​ഡ​റും കൂ​ടി​ക്കാ​ഴ്ച ന​ട​ത്തി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ഡെ​പ്യൂ​ട്ടി ചീ​ഫ് ഓ​ഫ് സ്റ്റാ​ഫും ജ​പ്പാ​ൻ അം​ബാ​സ​ഡ​റും കൂ​ടി​ക്കാ​ഴ്ച ന​ട​ത്തി
    cancel
    camera_alt

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് ആ​ർ​മി ഡെ​പ്യൂ​ട്ടി ചീ​ഫ് ഓ​ഫ് സ്റ്റാ​ഫ് മേ​ജ​ർ ജ​ന​റ​ൽ പൈ​ല​റ്റ് സ​ബാ​ഹ് ജാ​ബി​ർ അ​ൽ അ​ഹ്മ​ദ് അ​സ്സ​ബാ​ഹ് ജ​പ്പാ​ൻ അം​ബാ​സ​ഡ​ർ​ക്കൊ​പ്പം

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: കു​വൈ​ത്ത് ആ​ർ​മി ഡെ​പ്യൂ​ട്ടി ചീ​ഫ് ഓ​ഫ് സ്റ്റാ​ഫ് മേ​ജ​ർ ജ​ന​റ​ൽ പൈ​ല​റ്റ് സ​ബാ​ഹ് ജാ​ബി​ർ അ​ൽ അ​ഹ്മ​ദ് അ​സ്സ​ബാ​ഹ് ജ​പ്പാ​ൻ അം​ബാ​സ​ഡ​ർ കെ​നി​ചി​രോ മു​കാ​യി​യു​മാ​യി കൂ​ടി​ക്കാ​ഴ്ച ന​ട​ത്തി. ഇ​രു​രാ​ജ്യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കി​ട​യി​ലു​ള്ള പ​ര​സ്പ​ര താ​ൽ​പ​ര്യ​മു​ള്ള വി​ഷ​യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഇ​രു​വ​രും ച​ർ​ച്ച ചെ​യ്തു.

    കൂ​ടി​ക്കാ​ഴ്ച​യി​ൽ പൊ​തു​താ​ൽ​പ​ര്യ​മു​ള്ള പ്ര​ധാ​ന വി​ഷ​യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ, പ്ര​ത്യേ​കി​ച്ച് സൈ​നി​ക വ​ശ​ങ്ങ​ളു​മാ​യി ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട​വ എ​ന്നി​വ ച​ർ​ച്ച ചെ​യ്ത​താ​യും ആ​ർ​മി ജ​ന​റ​ൽ സ്റ്റാ​ഫ് പ​ത്ര​ക്കു​റി​പ്പി​ൽ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:JapaneseambassadorKuwait
    News Summary - Deputy Chief of Staff and Japanese Ambassador meeting
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X