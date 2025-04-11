Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 11 April 2025 12:10 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 11 April 2025 12:10 PM IST
ഡെപ്യൂട്ടി ചീഫ് ഓഫ് സ്റ്റാഫും ജപ്പാൻ അംബാസഡറും കൂടിക്കാഴ്ച നടത്തി
News Summary - Deputy Chief of Staff and Japanese Ambassador meeting
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: കുവൈത്ത് ആർമി ഡെപ്യൂട്ടി ചീഫ് ഓഫ് സ്റ്റാഫ് മേജർ ജനറൽ പൈലറ്റ് സബാഹ് ജാബിർ അൽ അഹ്മദ് അസ്സബാഹ് ജപ്പാൻ അംബാസഡർ കെനിചിരോ മുകായിയുമായി കൂടിക്കാഴ്ച നടത്തി. ഇരുരാജ്യങ്ങൾക്കിടയിലുള്ള പരസ്പര താൽപര്യമുള്ള വിഷയങ്ങൾ ഇരുവരും ചർച്ച ചെയ്തു.
കൂടിക്കാഴ്ചയിൽ പൊതുതാൽപര്യമുള്ള പ്രധാന വിഷയങ്ങൾ, പ്രത്യേകിച്ച് സൈനിക വശങ്ങളുമായി ബന്ധപ്പെട്ടവ എന്നിവ ചർച്ച ചെയ്തതായും ആർമി ജനറൽ സ്റ്റാഫ് പത്രക്കുറിപ്പിൽ പറഞ്ഞു.
