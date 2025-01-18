Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    പി​താ​വി​നെ ​കൊ​ല​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി​യ ബി​ദൂ​നി​ക്ക് വ​ധ​ശി​ക്ഷ

    പി​താ​വി​നെ ​കൊ​ല​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി​യ ബി​ദൂ​നി​ക്ക് വ​ധ​ശി​ക്ഷ
    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: കു​വൈ​ത്തി​ല്‍ പി​താ​വി​നെ കൊ​ല​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി​യ ബി​ദൂ​നി​ക്ക് കോ​ട​തി വ​ധ​ശി​ക്ഷ വി​ധി​ച്ചു. കു​വൈ​ത്തി​ലെ ഫി​ര്‍ദൗ​സി​ലാ​യി​രു​ന്നു സം​ഭ​വം. മാ​താ​വു​മാ​യു​ള്ള ത​ർ​ക്കം അ​ക്ര​മ​ത്തി​ലേ​ക്ക് നീ​ങ്ങു​ക​യും തു​ട​ര്‍ന്ന് പി​താ​വി​നെ വെ​ടി​വെ​ച്ച് കൊ​ല​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തു​ക​യു​മാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    പ്ര​തി മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്ന് ഉ​പ​യോ​ഗി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്ന​താ​യി അ​ന്വേ​ഷ​ണ​ത്തി​ല്‍ വ്യ​ക്ത​മാ​യ​താ​യി പ്രോ​സി​ക്യൂ​ഷ​ന്‍ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

