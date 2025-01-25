Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    date_range 25 Jan 2025 11:17 AM IST
    ഫെ​ബ്രു​വ​രി ഒ​ന്നു​വ​രെ വൈ​ദ്യു​തി മു​ട​ക്ക​ത്തി​ന് സാ​ധ്യ​ത

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: വി​വി​ധ ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റു​ക​ളി​ലെ സെ​ക്ക​ൻ​ഡ​റി ട്രാ​ൻ​സ്ഫോ​ർ​മ​ർ സ്റ്റേ​ഷ​നു​ക​ളു​ടെ അ​റ്റ​കു​റ്റ​പ്പ​ണി​ക​ൾ ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നാ​ൽ ശ​നി​യാ​ഴ്ച മു​ത​ൽ ഫെ​ബ്രു​വ​രി ഒ​ന്നു​വ​രെ പ​ല സ​മ​യ​ത്താ​യി വി​വി​ധ ഭാ​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ വൈ​ദ്യു​തി മു​ട​ക്ക​ത്തി​ന് സാ​ധ്യ​ത​യു​ണ്ടെ​ന്ന് ജ​ല-​വൈ​ദ്യു​തി മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    ഏ​തൊ​ക്കെ ഭാ​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ എ​പ്പോ​ഴാ​ണ് മു​ട​ങ്ങു​ക​യെ​ന്ന് മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യ​ത്തി​ന്റെ എ​ക്സ് അ​ക്കൗ​ണ്ടി​ലൂ​ടെ അ​റി​യി​ക്കും

