Posted Ondate_range 25 Jan 2025 11:17 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 25 Jan 2025 11:17 AM IST
ഫെബ്രുവരി ഒന്നുവരെ വൈദ്യുതി മുടക്കത്തിന് സാധ്യതtext_fields
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: വിവിധ ഗവർണറേറ്റുകളിലെ സെക്കൻഡറി ട്രാൻസ്ഫോർമർ സ്റ്റേഷനുകളുടെ അറ്റകുറ്റപ്പണികൾ നടക്കുന്നതിനാൽ ശനിയാഴ്ച മുതൽ ഫെബ്രുവരി ഒന്നുവരെ പല സമയത്തായി വിവിധ ഭാഗങ്ങളിൽ വൈദ്യുതി മുടക്കത്തിന് സാധ്യതയുണ്ടെന്ന് ജല-വൈദ്യുതി മന്ത്രാലയം അറിയിച്ചു.
ഏതൊക്കെ ഭാഗങ്ങളിൽ എപ്പോഴാണ് മുടങ്ങുകയെന്ന് മന്ത്രാലയത്തിന്റെ എക്സ് അക്കൗണ്ടിലൂടെ അറിയിക്കും
