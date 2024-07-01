Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    date_range 1 July 2024 4:45 AM GMT
    date_range 1 July 2024 4:45 AM GMT

    ഹ​വ​ല്ലി​യി​ൽ സ്ത്രീ​യെ കൊ​ല​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി

    ഹ​വ​ല്ലി​യി​ൽ സ്ത്രീ​യെ കൊ​ല​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി
    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: ഹ​വ​ല്ലി ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റി​ൽ സ്ത്രീ​യെ കൊ​ല​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി​യ​തി​ന് ഒ​രു പൗ​ര​നെ അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു. ശ​നി​യാ​ഴ്ച വീ​ട്ടി​ൽ വെ​ച്ചാ​ണ് സ്ത്രീ ​കൊ​ല്ല​പ്പെ​ട്ട​തെ​ന്ന് ആ​ഭ്യ​ന്ത​ര മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം വ്യ​ക്ത​മാ​ക്കി. കു​റ്റ​വാ​ളി​യെ ക്രി​മി​ന​ൽ സെ​ക്യൂ​രി​റ്റി ഉ​ദ്യോ​ഗ​സ്ഥ​ർ അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു പ​ബ്ലി​ക് പ്രോ​സി​ക്യൂ​ഷ​ന് കൈ​മാ​റി. സം​ഭ​വ​ത്തി​ൽ അ​ന്വേ​ഷ​ണം തു​ട​രു​ക​യാ​ണ്.

    Girl in a jacket

