Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 30 Jan 2025 1:54 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 30 Jan 2025 1:54 PM IST

    കെ.​കെ.​ഐ.​സി ക്രി​ക്ക​റ്റ് ടൂ​ർ​ണ​മെ​ന്‍റ് നാ​ളെ

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: കു​വൈ​ത്ത് കേ​ര​ള ഇ​സ്‍ലാ​ഹീ സെ​ന്റ​ർ ക്രി​യേ​റ്റി​വി​റ്റി വി​ങ്ങി​ന്റെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ ക്രി​ക്ക​റ്റ് ടൂ​ർ​ണ​മെ​ന്‍റ് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്നു.

    വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച വൈ​കു​ന്നേ​രം 3.30ന് ​സ​ബാ​ഹി​യ ക്രി​ക്ക​റ്റ് ഗ്രൗ​ണ്ടി​ൽ ആ​രം​ഭി​ക്കു​ന്ന മ​ത്സ​ര​ത്തി​ൽ കെ.​കെ.​ഐ.​സി യൂ​നി​റ്റ് അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ, മ​ദ്റ​സ ര​ക്ഷി​താ​ക്ക​ൾ, ക്യൂ.​എ​ച്ച്.​എ​ൽ.​സി പ​ഠി​താ​ക്ക​ൽ എ​ന്നി​വ​രി​ൽ നേ​ര​ത്തേ ര​ജി​സ്റ്റ​ർ ചെ​യ്ത ക​ളി​ക്കാ​രെ ഉ​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി​യാ​ണ് മ​ത്സ​രം.

    TAGS:cricket tournamentKuwait News
