Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 6 July 2024 3:38 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 6 July 2024 3:38 AM GMT

    ടെ​ക്സാ​സ് കു​വൈ​ത്ത് ക്രി​ക്ക​റ്റ് ടീം ​ജ​ഴ്സി പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം

    Cricket team jersey release
    ടെ​ക്സാ​സ് കു​വൈ​ത്ത് ക്രി​ക്ക​റ്റ് ടീം ​ജ​ഴ്സി പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം ചെ​യ്യു​ന്നു

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: തി​രു​വ​ന​ന്ത​പു​രം ജി​ല്ല പ്ര​വാ​സി അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ (ടെ​ക്സാ​സ് കു​വൈ​ത്ത്) ക്രി​ക്ക​റ്റ് ടീ​മി​ന്റെ പു​തി​യ ജ​ഴ്സി പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം ചെ​യ്തു. അ​ബ്ബാ​സി​യ​യി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ ടെ​ക്സാ​സ് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് ജി​യാ​ഷ് അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ ക​രീം ക്രി​ക്ക​റ്റ് ടീം ​ക്യാ​പ്റ്റ​ൻ സ​ക്കീ​റി​ന് പു​തി​യ ജ​ഴ്സി ന​ൽ​കി പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം നി​ർ​വ​ഹി​ച്ചു. ട്ര​ഷ​റ​ർ ക​ന​ക​രാ​ജ്, ജോ​ണി​കു​മാ​ർ, അ​രു​ൺ രാ​ജ​ഗോ​പാ​ൽ, ബി​ജു സ്റ്റീ​ഫ​ൻ, സു​മേ​ഷ് സു​ധാ​ക​ര​ൻ, ഷാ​ൻ ക​രു​ണാ​ക​ര​ൻ, മ​നോ​ജ്, അ​ജി​ത്ത് കു​മാ​ർ, നി​ധി​ൻ, ച​ന്ദ്ര​മോ​ഹ​ൻ, ടീം ​അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ തു​ട​ങ്ങി നി​ര​വ​ധി പേ​ർ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    TAGS:Jersey ReleaseThiruvananthapuram Pravasi association
