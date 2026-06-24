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    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_rightകുവൈത്തിൽ സഹൽ ആപ് വഴി...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 24 Jun 2026 11:16 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 24 Jun 2026 11:16 AM IST

    കുവൈത്തിൽ സഹൽ ആപ് വഴി അഴിമതി പരാതികൾ നൽകാം

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    കുവൈത്തിൽ സഹൽ ആപ് വഴി അഴിമതി പരാതികൾ നൽകാം
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    കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: സഹൽ ആപ്പ് വഴി അഴിമതി സംബന്ധമായ പരാതികൾ നൽകാനുള്ള പുതിയ സേവനം ആരംഭിച്ചു. കുവൈത്ത് അഴിമതി വിരുദ്ധ അതോറിറ്റിയായ നസഹയാണ് സേവനം പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചത്.

    സംശയിക്കപ്പെടുന്ന അഴിമതി റിപ്പോർട്ട് ചെയ്യാനും, അധിക രേഖകൾ സമർപ്പിക്കാനും, പരാതിയുടെ നിലവാരം പരിശോധിക്കാനും ഇനി ആപ്പ് വഴി കഴിയും. സുരക്ഷിതവും രഹസ്യവുമായ രീതിയിലാണ് റിപ്പോർട്ടുകൾ സ്വീകരിക്കുക. സുതാര്യത വർധിപ്പിക്കാനും അഴിമതി തടയാനുമുള്ള നടപടികളുടെ ഭാഗമായാണ് പുതിയ ഡിജിറ്റൽ സേവനം.

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    TAGS:complaintsgulfcorruptionSahal app
    News Summary - Corruption complaints can be filed through the Sahal app.
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