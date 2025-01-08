Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 8 Jan 2025 12:45 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 8 Jan 2025 12:45 PM IST

    നി​ർ​ത്തി​യി​ട്ട ക​ണ്ടെ​യ്ന​റി​ൽ തീ​പി​ടി​ത്തം

    നി​ർ​ത്തി​യി​ട്ട ക​ണ്ടെ​യ്ന​റി​ൽ തീ​പി​ടി​ത്തം
    ക​ണ്ടെ​യ്ന​റി​ലെ തീ ​അഗ്നിരക്ഷാസേന അ​ണ​ക്കു​ന്നു

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: ഫ്രീ ​സോ​ണി​ൽ നി​ർ​ത്തി​യി​ട്ട ക​ണ്ടെ​യ്ന​റി​ൽ തീ​പി​ടി​ത്തം. ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ ദി​വ​സം വൈ​കീ​ട്ടാ​ണ് സം​ഭ​വം. ഷു​വൈ​ഖ് ഇ​ൻ​ഡ​സ്ട്രി​യ​ൽ സെ​ന്റ​റി​ലെ അ​ഗ്‌​നി​ശ​മ​ന സേ​നാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഉ​ട​ൻ സ​ഥ​ല​ത്തെ​ത്തി തീ ​നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണ​വി​ധേ​യ​മാ​ക്കി.

    സം​ഭ​വ​ത്തി​ൽ ക​ണ്ടെ​യ്ന​റി​ൽ സൂ​ക്ഷി​ച്ച ചി​ല വ​സ്തു​ക്ക​ൾ​ക്ക് കേ​ടു​പാ​ട് സം​ഭ​വി​ച്ചു. മ​റ്റു കാ​ര്യ​മാ​യ പ​രി​ക്കു​ക​ളൊ​ന്നും റി​പ്പോ​ർ​ട്ട് ചെ​യ്തി​ട്ടി​ല്ലെ​ന്ന് കു​വൈ​ത്ത് ഫ​യ​ർ​ഫോ​ഴ്‌​സ് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    Kuwait News
    News Summary - Container fire
