Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 30 Nov 2025 11:20 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 30 Nov 2025 11:20 AM IST

    നി​ർ​മാ​ണ പ്രവർത്തി; റോ​ഡ് അ​ട​ച്ചി​ടും

    നി​ർ​മാ​ണ പ്രവർത്തി; റോ​ഡ് അ​ട​ച്ചി​ടും
    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: അ​റ്റ​കു​റ്റ​പ്പ​ണി​ക​ളു​ടെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി അ​റേ​ബ്യ​ൻ ഗ​ൾ​ഫ് സ്ട്രീ​റ്റി​ലെ ഒ​രു ഭാ​ഗം താ​ൽ​ക്കാ​ലി​ക​മാ​യി അ​ട​ച്ചി​ടു​ന്ന​താ​യി കു​വൈ​ത്ത് ജ​ന​റ​ൽ ട്രാ​ഫി​ക് വ​കു​പ്പ് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. ര​ണ്ടാം റി​ങ് റോ​ഡ് ഇ​ന്റ​ർ​സെ​ക്ഷ​ൻ മു​ത​ൽ എ​ൻ​ജി​നീ​യേ​ഴ്‌​സ് അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ ഇ​ന്റ​ർ​സെ​ക്ഷ​ൻ വ​രെ​യു​ള്ള പാ​ത 15 ദി​വ​സ​ത്തേ​ക്ക് അ​ട​ച്ചി​ടു​ന്ന​ത്.​

    വാ​ഹ​ന​മോ​ടി​ക്കു​ന്ന​വ​ർ ഗ​താ​ഗ​ത നി​ർ​ദേ​ശ​ങ്ങ​ൾ കൃ​ത്യ​മാ​യി പാ​ലി​ക്കാ​നും, ബ​ദ​ൽ വ​ഴി​ക​ൾ ഉ​പ​യോ​ഗി​ക്കാ​നും, യാ​ത്ര​ക്കി​ടെ അ​ധി​ക ജാ​ഗ്ര​ത പു​ല​ർ​ത്താ​നും ട്രാ​ഫി​ക് വ​കു​പ്പ് അ​ഭ്യ​ർ​ഥി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:ClosedKuwaitroadConstruction work
