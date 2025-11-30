Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 30 Nov 2025 11:20 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 30 Nov 2025 11:20 AM IST
നിർമാണ പ്രവർത്തി; റോഡ് അടച്ചിടുംtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Construction work; road will be closed
Listen to this Article
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: അറ്റകുറ്റപ്പണികളുടെ ഭാഗമായി അറേബ്യൻ ഗൾഫ് സ്ട്രീറ്റിലെ ഒരു ഭാഗം താൽക്കാലികമായി അടച്ചിടുന്നതായി കുവൈത്ത് ജനറൽ ട്രാഫിക് വകുപ്പ് അറിയിച്ചു. രണ്ടാം റിങ് റോഡ് ഇന്റർസെക്ഷൻ മുതൽ എൻജിനീയേഴ്സ് അസോസിയേഷൻ ഇന്റർസെക്ഷൻ വരെയുള്ള പാത 15 ദിവസത്തേക്ക് അടച്ചിടുന്നത്.
വാഹനമോടിക്കുന്നവർ ഗതാഗത നിർദേശങ്ങൾ കൃത്യമായി പാലിക്കാനും, ബദൽ വഴികൾ ഉപയോഗിക്കാനും, യാത്രക്കിടെ അധിക ജാഗ്രത പുലർത്താനും ട്രാഫിക് വകുപ്പ് അഭ്യർഥിച്ചു.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story