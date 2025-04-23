Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_rightഫ്രാ​ൻ​സി​സ്...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 23 April 2025 10:18 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 23 April 2025 10:18 AM IST

    ഫ്രാ​ൻ​സി​സ് മാ​ർ​പാ​പ്പ​യു​ടെ വി​യോ​ഗ​ത്തി​ൽ അ​നു​ശോ​ചി​ച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ഫ്രാ​ൻ​സി​സ് മാ​ർ​പാ​പ്പ​യു​ടെ വി​യോ​ഗ​ത്തി​ൽ അ​നു​ശോ​ചി​ച്ചു
    cancel

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: ഫ്രാ​ൻ​സി​സ് മാ​ർ​പാ​പ്പ​യു​ടെ വി​യോ​ഗ​ത്തി​ൽ അ​നു​ശോ​ചി​ച്ചു കു​വൈ​ത്ത് പി.​സി.​എ​ഫ് അ​നു​ശോ​ച​നം രേ​ഖ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി. ലോ​ക സ​മാ​ധാ​ന​ത്തി​നും സ​ഹ​വ​ർ​ത്തി​ത്വ​ത്തി​നും വേ​ണ്ടി ജീ​വി​തം സ​മ​ർ​പ്പി​ച്ച ഉ​ന്ന​ത വ്യ​ക്തി​യെ ആ​ണ് ന​ഷ്ട​പ്പെ​ട്ട​തെ​ന്ന് പി.​സി.​എ​ഫ് വാ​ർ​ത്ത കു​റി​പ്പി​ൽ വ്യ​ക്ത​മാ​ക്കി.

    എ​ണ്ണ​മ​റ്റ ജീ​വി​ത​ങ്ങ​ളെ സ്പ​ർ​ശി​ച്ച അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹ​ത്തി​ന്റെ കാ​രു​ണ്യ​വും എ​ളി​മ​യും മ​താ​ന്ത​ര ഐ​ക്യ​വും ലോ​ക​മെ​മ്പാ​ടു​മു​ള്ള ജ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളെ ഇ​നി​യും സ്വാ​ധീ​നി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്നും കൂ​ട്ടി​ച്ചേ​ർ​ത്തു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Pope FranciscondolencesKuwait
    News Summary - Condolences on the passing of Pope Francis
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X