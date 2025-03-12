Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
12 March 2025 12:18 PM IST
12 March 2025 12:18 PM IST
രേഖകൾ അടങ്ങിയ പഴ്സ് നഷ്ടപ്പെട്ടതായി പരാതിtext_fields
News Summary - Complaint alleging loss of purse with documents
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: കുവൈത്തിൽ ഡെലിവറിബോയ് ആയി ജോലിചെയ്യുന്ന മലപ്പുറം കാടാമ്പുഴ സ്വദേശി അഫ്സലിന്റെ രേഖകൾ അടങ്ങിയ പഴ്സ് നഷ്ടപ്പെട്ടതായി പരാതി. സിവിൽ ഐഡി, ലൈസൻസ്, പണം എന്നിവ അടങ്ങിയ പഴ്സാണ് നഷ്ടപ്പെട്ടത്. വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച രാവിലെ നാലിനും അഞ്ചിനും ഇടയിൽ സാൽമിയ സൂപ്പർ മാർക്കറ്റ് - വർഷ റസ്റ്റാറന്റ് റോഡിൽ നഷ്ടപ്പെട്ടതായാണ് സൂചന. കണ്ടുകിട്ടുന്നവർ 94465371 നമ്പറിൽ അറിയിക്കണം.
