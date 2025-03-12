Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    12 March 2025 12:18 PM IST
    12 March 2025 12:18 PM IST

    രേ​ഖ​ക​ൾ അ​ട​ങ്ങി​യ പ​ഴ്സ് ന​ഷ്ട​പ്പെ​ട്ട​താ​യി പ​രാ​തി

    രേ​ഖ​ക​ൾ അ​ട​ങ്ങി​യ പ​ഴ്സ് ന​ഷ്ട​പ്പെ​ട്ട​താ​യി പ​രാ​തി
    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: കു​വൈ​ത്തി​ൽ ഡെ​ലി​വ​റി​ബോ​യ് ആ​യി ജോ​ലി​ചെ​യ്യു​ന്ന മ​ല​പ്പു​റം കാ​ടാ​മ്പു​ഴ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി അ​ഫ്സ​ലി​ന്റെ രേ​ഖ​ക​ൾ അ​ട​ങ്ങി​യ പ​ഴ്സ് ന​ഷ്ട​പ്പെ​ട്ട​താ​യി പ​രാ​തി. സി​വി​ൽ ഐ​ഡി, ലൈ​സ​ൻ​സ്, പ​ണം എ​ന്നി​വ അ​ട​ങ്ങി​യ പഴ്‌​സാ​ണ് ന​ഷ്ട​പ്പെ​ട്ട​ത്. വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച രാ​വി​ലെ നാ​ലി​നും അ​ഞ്ചി​നും ഇ​ട​യി​ൽ സാ​ൽ​മി​യ സൂ​പ്പ​ർ മാ​ർ​ക്ക​റ്റ് - വ​ർ​ഷ റ​സ്റ്റാ​റ​ന്റ് റോ​ഡി​ൽ ന​ഷ​്ട​പ്പെ​ട്ട​താ​യാ​ണ് സൂ​ച​ന. ക​ണ്ടുകി​ട്ടു​ന്ന​വ​ർ 94465371 ന​മ്പ​റി​ൽ അ​റി​യി​ക്ക​ണം.

    Girl in a jacket

    TAGS:documentsKuwait Newslost
