Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 30 April 2024 5:07 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 30 April 2024 5:07 AM GMT

    ഗോ​പി കേ​ട്ടേ​ത്തി​ന്റെ നി​ര്യാ​ണ​ത്തി​ൽ അ​നു​ശോ​ചി​ച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: മ​ല​യാ​ളം മി​ഷ​ൻ കു​വൈ​ത്ത് ചാ​പ്റ്റ​ർ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്‍റ് ജി. ​സ​ന​ൽ​കു​മാ​റി​ന്റെ പി​താ​വും നാ​ട​ക​ന​ട​നും സം​വി​ധാ​യ​ക​നും ഓ​ട്ട​ൻ​തു​ള്ള​ൽ ക​ലാ​കാ​ര​നും ഗ്ര​ന്ഥ​ശാ​ല പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​നു​മാ​യി​രു​ന്ന ഗോ​പി കേ​ട്ടേ​ത്തി​ന്റെ (78) നി​ര്യാ​ണ​ത്തി​ൽ മ​ല​യാ​ളം മി​ഷ​ൻ കു​വൈ​ത്ത് ചാ​പ്റ്റ​ർ അ​നു​ശോ​ച​നം രേ​ഖ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി. ഗോ​പി കേ​ട്ടേ​ത്തി​ന്റെ വി​യോ​ഗ​ത്തി​ൽ ഉ​ണ്ടാ​യ ദുഃ​ഖ​ത്തി​ൽ കു​ടും​ബാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ​യും സു​ഹൃ​ത്തു​ക്ക​ളു​ടെ​യു​മൊ​പ്പം പ​ങ്കു​ചേ​രു​ന്ന​താ​യും മ​ല​യാ​ളം മി​ഷ​ൻ കു​വൈ​ത്ത് ചാ​പ്റ്റ​ർ ജ​ന​റ​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ജെ. ​സ​ജി അ​നു​ശോ​ച​ന കു​റി​പ്പി​ൽ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    Girl in a jacket

    TAGS:CommemorationKuwaitMalayalam Mission Kuwait Chapter
