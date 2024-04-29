Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
29 April 2024
29 April 2024
വിശുദ്ധ ഗീവർഗീസ് സഹദായുടെ ഓർമപ്പെരുന്നാൾ കൊണ്ടാടിtext_fields
News Summary - Church Festival
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: കുവൈത്ത് സെന്റ് സ്റ്റീഫൻസ് ഇന്ത്യൻ ഓർത്തഡോക്സ് ചർച്ച് വിശുദ്ധ ഗീവർഗീസ് സഹദായുടെ ഓർമപ്പെരുന്നാൾ കൊണ്ടാടി. വെള്ളി, ശനി ദിവസങ്ങളിലായാണ് പെരുന്നാൾ നടന്നത്. വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച അബ്ബാസിയയിൽ രാവിലെ 7ന് പ്രഭാത നമസ്കാരം, വിശുദ്ധ കുർബാന, നേർച്ച വിളമ്പ്, സന്ധ്യ നമസ്കാരം, മധ്യസ്ഥ പ്രാർഥന, ആശിർവാദം എന്നിവ നടന്നു. കർമങ്ങൾക്ക് ഫാ.ജോൺ ജേക്കബ് കാർമികത്വം വഹിച്ചു.
