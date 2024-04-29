Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    29 April 2024 5:07 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 29 April 2024 5:07 AM GMT

    വി​ശു​ദ്ധ ഗീ​വ​ർ​ഗീ​സ് സ​ഹ​ദാ​യു​ടെ ഓ​ർ​മ​പ്പെ​രു​ന്നാ​ൾ കൊ​ണ്ടാ​ടി

    church festival
    സെൻറ് സ്റ്റീ​ഫ​ൻ​സ് ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ ഓ​ർ​ത്ത​ഡോ​ക്സ് ച​ർ​ച്ചി​ൽ വി​ശു​ദ്ധ ഗീ​വ​ർ​ഗീ​സ് സ​ഹ​ദാ​യു​ടെ ഓ​ർ​മ​പ്പെ​രു​ന്നാ​ളി​ന് ഫാ.​ജോ​ൺ ജേ​ക്ക​ബ് കാ​ർ​മി​ക​ത്വം വ​ഹി​ക്കു​ന്നു

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സെ​ന്‍റ് സ്റ്റീ​ഫ​ൻ​സ് ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ ഓ​ർ​ത്ത​ഡോ​ക്സ് ച​ർ​ച്ച്‌ വി​ശു​ദ്ധ ഗീ​വ​ർ​ഗീ​സ് സ​ഹ​ദാ​യു​ടെ ഓ​ർ​മ​പ്പെ​രു​ന്നാ​ൾ കൊ​ണ്ടാ​ടി. വെ​ള്ളി, ശ​നി ദി​വ​സ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലാ​യാ​ണ് പെ​രു​ന്നാ​ൾ ന​ട​ന്ന​ത്. വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച അ​ബ്ബാ​സി​യ​യി​ൽ രാ​വി​ലെ 7ന് ​പ്ര​ഭാ​ത ന​മ​സ്കാ​രം, വി​ശു​ദ്ധ കു​ർ​ബാ​ന, നേ​ർ​ച്ച വി​ള​മ്പ്, സ​ന്ധ്യ ന​മ​സ്കാ​രം, മ​ധ്യ​സ്ഥ പ്രാ​ർ​ഥ​ന, ആ​ശി​ർ​വാ​ദം എ​ന്നി​വ ന​ട​ന്നു. ക​ർ​മ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് ഫാ.​ജോ​ൺ ജേ​ക്ക​ബ് കാ​ർ​മി​ക​ത്വം വ​ഹി​ച്ചു.

