Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    24 Jan 2025 3:24 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 24 Jan 2025 3:24 PM IST

    ക്രി​സ്മ​സ് -പു​തു​വ​ത്സ​ര സൗ​ഹൃ​ദ​സം​ഗ​മം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു

    ക്രി​സ്മ​സ് -പു​തു​വ​ത്സ​ര സൗ​ഹൃ​ദ​സം​ഗ​മം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു
    കെ.​ഐ.​ജി അ​ബ്ബാ​സി​യ ഏ​രി​യ സൗ​ഹൃ​ദ​വേ​ദി ക്രി​സ്മ​സ് പു​തു​വ​ത്സ​ര സം​ഗ​മ​ത്തി​ൽ പി.​പി. അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ റ​സാ​ഖ് സം​സാ​രി​ക്കു​ന്നു

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: കെ.​ഐ.​ജി അ​ബ്ബാ​സി​യ ഏ​രി​യ സൗ​ഹൃ​ദ​വേ​ദി ക്രി​സ്മ​സ് പു​തു​വ​ത്സ​ര സൗ​ഹൃ​ദ​സം​ഗ​മം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. മു​നീ​ർ മ​ഠ​ത്തി​ൽ അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത വ​ഹി​ച്ചു.

    പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ൽ പി.​പി. അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ റ​സാ​ഖ് പ്ര​ഭാ​ഷ​ണം ന​ട​ത്തി. ധ​ർ​മ​രാ​ജ് മ​ട​പ്പ​ള്ളി ആ​ശം​സ അ​ർ​പ്പി​ച്ചു സം​സാ​രി​ച്ചു. മ​നാ​ഫ് പു​റ​ക്കാ​ട് ‘ഖു​ർ​ആ​നി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന്’ അ​വ​ത​രി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. ഹ​മീ​ദ് കോ​ക്കൂ​ർ സ്വാ​ഗ​ത​വും എ.​ആ​ർ. ഷാ ​അ​ലി ന​ന്ദി​യും പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    TAGS:gatheringKuwait News
    News Summary - friendship gathering
