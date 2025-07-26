ചെങ്ങന്നൂർ മുളകുഴ സ്വദേശി കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതയായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 26 July 2025 5:25 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 26 July 2025 5:25 PM IST
ചെങ്ങന്നൂർ മുളകുഴ സ്വദേശി കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതയായിtext_fields
News Summary - Chengannur native passes away in Kuwait
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: ആലപ്പുഴ ചെങ്ങന്നൂർ മുളകുഴ സ്വദേശി സ്നേഹ സൂസൻ ബിനു (43) കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതയായി.
ഹൃദയ സ്തംഭനത്തെ തുടർന്ന് ഫർവാനിയ ഹോസ്പിറ്റലിൽ വെച്ചാണ് മരണം. കുവൈത്ത് മിനിസ്ട്രി ഓഫ് പബ്ലിക് ഹെൽത്ത് ലാബ് ഡിപ്പാർട്മെന്റിൽ ജീവനക്കാരിയായിരുന്നു.
ഭർത്താവ്: ബിനു തോമസ്. മകൾ: ഫെയിത്ത് ബിനു. മൃദദേഹം നാട്ടിൽ കൊണ്ടുപോകുന്നതിനുള്ള നടപടികൾ ഒ.ഐ.സി.സി കെയർ ടീംന്റെ നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ നടന്നുവരുന്നു.
