Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 24 July 2024 4:21 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 24 July 2024 4:21 AM GMT

    ദോ​ഹ ലി​ങ്ക് റോ​ഡി​ൽ കെ​മി​ക്ക​ൽ ടാ​ങ്ക​ർ മ​റി​ഞ്ഞു

    ടാ​ങ്ക​ർ
    ദോ​ഹ ലി​ങ്ക് റോ​ഡി​ൽ മ​റി​ഞ്ഞ ടാ​ങ്ക​ർ

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: ദോ​ഹ ലി​ങ്ക് റോ​ഡി​ൽ കെ​മി​ക്ക​ൽ ടാ​ങ്ക​ർ മ​റി​ഞ്ഞു. 6,000 ലി​റ്റ​ർ കെ​മി​ക്ക​ൽ ടാ​ങ്ക​റി​ലു​ണ്ട​ായി​രു​ന്നു. അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന സേ​നാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഉ​ട​ൻ ഇ​ട​പെ​ട്ട് ചോ​ർ​ച്ച നി​യ​ന്ത്രി​ച്ചു. മ​റ്റു ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ളും സ്വീ​ക​രി​ച്ചു. അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ ടാ​ങ്ക​ർ ഡ്രൈ​വ​ർ​ക്ക് പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റു. ഇ​യാ​ളെ മെ​ഡി​ക്ക​ൽ എ​മ​ർ​ജ​ൻ​സി വി​ഭാ​ഗ​ത്തി​ലേ​ക്ക് മാ​റ്റി. ടാ​ങ്ക​ർ വൈ​കാ​തെ അ​പ​ക​ട​സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തു​നി​ന്ന് മാ​റ്റി ഗ​താ​ഗ​തം പു​ന​രാ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:AccidentKuwait NewsTanker
    News Summary - Chemical tanker overturned on Doha Link Road
