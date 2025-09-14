Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Kuwait
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 14 Sept 2025 4:36 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 14 Sept 2025 4:36 PM IST

    ചങ്ങനാശേരി സ്വദേശി കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

    death news
    കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: കോട്ടയം ചങ്ങനാശേരി സ്വദേശി മാമ്മൂട് വഴീപറമ്പിൽ ജോസഫ് ജോസഫ് (വിൻസന്റ്-49) കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. 20 വർഷമായി കുവൈത്ത് പ്രവാസിയാണ്. സെയിൽസ് എക്സിക്യുട്ടീവ് ആയി ജോലി ചെയ്യുകയായിരുന്നു.

    പരേതരായ അഗസ്തി ജോസഫ്, ത്രേസ്യാമ എന്നിവരുടെ മകനാണ്. ഭാര്യ: ബിജി വിൻസന്റ്. മക്കൾ ഡെന്നീസ്,ഡെൽവിൻ,ഡെൽസൻ.മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിൽ കൊണ്ടുപോകുന്നതിനുള്ള നടപടികൾ കെ.കെ.എം.എ മാഗ്നറ്റ് നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ നടന്നുവരുന്നു.

    Death NewsGulf NewsmalayaliKuwait News
    Changanassery native died in kuwait
