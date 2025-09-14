ചങ്ങനാശേരി സ്വദേശി കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 14 Sept 2025 4:36 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 14 Sept 2025 4:36 PM IST
ചങ്ങനാശേരി സ്വദേശി കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Changanassery native died in kuwait
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: കോട്ടയം ചങ്ങനാശേരി സ്വദേശി മാമ്മൂട് വഴീപറമ്പിൽ ജോസഫ് ജോസഫ് (വിൻസന്റ്-49) കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. 20 വർഷമായി കുവൈത്ത് പ്രവാസിയാണ്. സെയിൽസ് എക്സിക്യുട്ടീവ് ആയി ജോലി ചെയ്യുകയായിരുന്നു.
പരേതരായ അഗസ്തി ജോസഫ്, ത്രേസ്യാമ എന്നിവരുടെ മകനാണ്. ഭാര്യ: ബിജി വിൻസന്റ്. മക്കൾ ഡെന്നീസ്,ഡെൽവിൻ,ഡെൽസൻ.മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിൽ കൊണ്ടുപോകുന്നതിനുള്ള നടപടികൾ കെ.കെ.എം.എ മാഗ്നറ്റ് നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ നടന്നുവരുന്നു.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story