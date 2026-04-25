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    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_rightഇന്ന് മഴക്കു സാധ്യത
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 25 April 2026 9:17 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 25 April 2026 9:17 AM IST

    ഇന്ന് മഴക്കു സാധ്യത

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    ഇന്ന് മഴക്കു സാധ്യത
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    കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: രാജ്യത്ത് ഞായറാഴ്ച രാവിലെ വരെ മഴക്ക് സാധ്യതയെന്ന് കുവൈത്ത് കാലാവസ്ഥ കേന്ദ്രം അറിയിച്ചു. ശനിയാഴ്ചയും ഞായറാഴ്ച രാവിലെ വരെയും മഴ തുടരുമെന്ന് അധികൃതർ വ്യക്തമാക്കി. മഴകൊപ്പം ശക്തമായ കാറ്റിനും പൊടിപടലങ്ങൾ ഉണ്ടാകാനും സാധ്യതയുണ്ട്. അടുത്ത ഏതാനും ദിവസങ്ങൾ പകൽ ചൂടും രാത്രിയിൽ മിതമായ കാലാവസ്ഥയും അനുഭവപ്പെടുമെന്നും കാലാവസ്ഥ കേന്ദ്രം അറിയിച്ചു.

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