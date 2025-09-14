Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    14 Sept 2025 10:26 AM IST
    14 Sept 2025 10:26 AM IST

    സി.​എ​ച്ച് അ​നു​സ്മ​ര​ണ സ​മ്മേ​ള​നം പോ​സ്റ്റ​ർ പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം

    സി.​എ​ച്ച് അ​നു​സ്മ​ര​ണ സ​മ്മേ​ള​നം പോ​സ്റ്റ​ർ പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം
    കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി കോ​ഴി​ക്കോ​ട് ജി​ല്ല ക​മ്മി​റ്റി സി.​എ​ച്ച് അ​നു​സ്മ​ര​ണ സ​മ്മേ​ള​നം പോ​സ്റ്റ​ർ

    എം.​ആ​ർ. നാ​സ​ർ പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം ചെ​യ്യു​ന്നു

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി കോ​ഴി​ക്കോ​ട് ജി​ല്ല ക​മ്മി​റ്റി​യു​ടെ ആ​ഭി​മു​ഖ്യ​ത്തി​ൽ സി.​എ​ച്ച് അ​നു​സ്മ​ര​ണ സ​മ്മേ​ള​നം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്നു. ഈ ​മാ​സം 26ന് ​ഫ​ർ​വാ​നി​യ കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി ഓ​ഡി​റ്റോ​റി​യ​ത്തി​ലാ​ണ് സ​മ്മേ​ള​നം.

    സ​മ്മേ​ള​ന പോ​സ്റ്റ​ർ സ്റ്റേ​റ്റ് വൈ​സ് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് എം.​ആ​ർ. നാ​സ​ർ പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം ചെ​യ്തു. കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി ഓ​ഡി​റ്റോ​റി​യ​ത്തി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ൽ ജി​ല്ല ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ളും സ്റ്റേ​റ്റ് നേ​താ​ക്ക​ളും വി​വി​ധ മ​ണ്ഡ​ലം ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ളും സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ചു.

