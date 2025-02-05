Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_rightബാ​ഡ്മി​ന്റ​ൺ...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 5 Feb 2025 10:43 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 5 Feb 2025 10:43 AM IST

    ബാ​ഡ്മി​ന്റ​ൺ ടൂ​ർ​ണ​മെ​ന്റ് വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച

    text_fields
    bookmark_border

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: സെ​ൻ​ട്ര​ൽ ഹീ​റോ​സ് ബാ​ഡ്മി​ന്റ​ൺ ക്ല​ബ് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന ഹീ​റോ​സ് ക​പ്പ് 2025 ബാ​ഡ്മി​ന്റ​ൺ ടൂ​ർ​ണ​മെ​ന്റ് വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച അ​ഹ്മ​ദി ഐ ​സ്മാ​ഷ് അ​ക്കാ​ദ​മി​യി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കും.

    പ്ര​ഫ​ഷ​ന​ൽ, അ​ഡ്വാ​ൻ​സ്, ഇ​ന്റ​ർ​മീ​ഡി​യ​റ്റ്, ലോ​വ​ർ ഇ​ന്റ​ർ​മീ​ഡി​യ​റ്റ് എ​ന്നി​ങ്ങ​നെ വി​വി​ധ വി​ഭാ​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലാ​യി മ​ത്സ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ അ​ര​ങ്ങേ​റും. വി​ജ​യി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് ട്രോ​ഫി​ക​ളും ആ​ക​ർ​ഷ​ക സ​മ്മാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളും ന​ൽ​കും.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Badminton TournamentKuwait News
    News Summary - Central Heroes Badminton Club Badminton tournament
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X