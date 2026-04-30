Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_rightസെൻട്രൽ ബാങ്ക് ട്രഷറി...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 30 April 2026 9:33 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 30 April 2026 9:33 AM IST

    സെൻട്രൽ ബാങ്ക് ട്രഷറി ബോണ്ടുകൾ പുറത്തിറക്കി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    സെൻട്രൽ ബാങ്ക് ട്രഷറി ബോണ്ടുകൾ പുറത്തിറക്കി
    cancel

    കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: കുവൈത്ത് സെൻട്രൽ ബാങ്ക് 100 മില്യൺ ദീനാർ മൂല്യമുള്ള ട്രഷറി ബോണ്ടുകൾ പുറത്തിറക്കിയതായി അറിയിച്ചു. ധനകാര്യ മന്ത്രാലയത്തിനുവേണ്ടിയാണ് ബോണ്ടുകൾ ഇഷ്യു ചെയ്തത്.

    അഞ്ച് വർഷ കാലാവധിയുള്ള ബോണ്ടുകൾ 3.250 ശതമാനം പലിശനിരക്കിലാണ് പുറത്തിറക്കിയത്. മത്സരാധിഷ്ഠിത ലേലത്തിലൂടെയാണ് ബോണ്ടുകൾ വിതരണം ചെയ്തത്. ഇഷ്യുവിന് 3.74 മടങ്ങ് കവറേജ് ലഭിച്ചതായും അധികൃതർ അറിയിച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:central bankgulfnewsKuwaitgulfnewsmalayalam
    News Summary - Central Bank issues treasury bonds
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X