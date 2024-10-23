Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    date_range 23 Oct 2024 6:21 AM GMT
    date_range 23 Oct 2024 6:21 AM GMT

    ക​ർ​ദി​നാ​ൾ ക്ലീ​മി​സ് ക​ത്തോ​ലി​ക്ക ബാ​വ കു​വൈ​ത്തി​ലെ​ത്തും

    ക​ർ​ദി​നാ​ൾ ക്ലീ​മി​സ് ക​ത്തോ​ലി​ക്ക ബാ​വ
    ക​ർ​ദി​നാ​ൾ ക്ലീ​മി​സ് ക​ത്തോ​ലി​ക്ക ബാ​വ

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: മ​ല​ങ്ക​ര ക​ത്തോ​ലി​ക്ക സ​ഭ​യു​ടെ ത​ല​വ​ൻ ക​ർ​ദി​നാ​ൾ ക്ലീ​മിസ് കാ​ത്തോ​ലി​ക്ക ബാ​വ ഈ ​മാ​സം 27ന് ​കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സ​ന്ദ​ർ​ശി​ക്കും. കു​വൈ​ത്ത് മ​ല​ങ്ക​ര റൈ​റ്റ് മൂ​വ്മെ​ന്റ് പേ​ൾ ജൂ​ബി​ലി സ​മാ​പ​ന ആ​ഘോ​ഷ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കാ​യാ​ണ് ക​ർ​ദി​നാ​ൾ എ​ത്തി​ച്ചേ​രു​ന്ന​ത്. ഈ ​മാ​സം 28ന് ​ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന പേ​ൾ ജൂ​ബി​ലി കു​ർ​ബ്ബാ​ന​ക്കും, ന​വം​ബ​ർ ഒ​ന്നി​ന് ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന സ​മാ​പ​ന സ​മ്മേ​ള​ന​ത്തി​ലും ക​ർ​ദി​നാ​ൾ മു​ഖ്യ അ​​തി​ഥിയാ​വു​മെ​ന്ന് സം​ഘാ​ട​ക​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Kuwait News
    News Summary - Cardinal Cleemis Catholic Bava to arrive in Kuwait
