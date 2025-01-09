Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 9 Jan 2025 10:03 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 9 Jan 2025 10:03 AM IST

    നിയന്ത്രണം വിട്ട കാര്‍ പൊലീസ് പട്രോളിങ് വാഹനത്തിലിടിച്ചു

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: ജ​ഹ്റ​യി​ല്‍ നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണം വി​ട്ട കാ​ര്‍ പൊ​ലീ​സ് പ​ട്രോ​ളി​ങ് വാ​ഹ​ന​ത്തി​ലി​ടി​ച്ചു. തീ​പി​ടി​ത്ത​മു​ണ്ടാ​യ വാ​ഹ​നം കൈ​കാ​ര്യം ചെ​യ്യു​ന്ന​തി​നാ​യി റോ​ഡ​രി​കി​ൽ പാ​ർ​ക്ക് ചെ​യ്തി​രു​ന്ന പൊ​ലീ​സ് പ​ട്രോ​ളി​ങ് വാ​ഹ​ന​ത്തി​ലേ​ക്ക് സ്വ​കാ​ര്യ കാ​ർ നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണം വി​ട്ട് ഇ​ടി​ച്ചു ക​യ​റു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    വാ​ഹ​ത്തി​നു​ള്ളി​ൽ ഉ​ണ്ടാ​യി​രു​ന്ന പൊ​ലീ​സ് ഉ​ദ്യോ​ഗ​സ്ഥ​ർ പ​രി​ക്കേ​ൽ​ക്കാ​തെ ര​ക്ഷ​പ്പെ​ട്ടു. പ​ട്രോ​ളി​ങ് വാ​ഹ​ന​ത്തി​ന് സാ​ര​മാ​യ കേ​ടു​പാ​ടു​ക​ൾ സം​ഭ​വി​ച്ചു. സ്വ​കാ​ര്യ കാ​റി​ലെ ഡ്രൈ​വ​ർ​ക്ക് ഗു​രു​ത​ര​മാ​യ പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റു.

