Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_rightകാ​റപ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 31 Dec 2024 9:31 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 31 Dec 2024 9:31 AM IST

    കാ​റപ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ ഒ​രാ​ൾ മ​രി​ച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    Car accident
    cancel

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: മു​ത്‌​ല റോ​ഡി​ൽ വാ​ഹ​നം മ​റി​ഞ്ഞു​ണ്ടാ​യ അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ ഒ​രാ​ൾ മ​രി​ച്ചു. ര​ണ്ട് പേ​ർ​ക്ക് പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റു. തി​ങ്ക​ളാ​ഴ്ച രാ​വി​ലെ​യാ​ണ് അ​പ​ക​ടം. യാ​ത്ര​ക്കി​ടെ കാ​ർ മ​റി​യു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. ഉ​ട​ൻ സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തെ​ത്തി​യ അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന സേ​നാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റ​വ​രെ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് മാ​റ്റി.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Kuwait NewsCar accident
    News Summary - Car accident
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X