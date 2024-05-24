Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    24 May 2024 4:38 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 24 May 2024 4:38 AM GMT

    ആ​റാം റി​ങ് റോ​ഡി​ൽ ബ​സി​നു തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ചു

    ആ​റാം റി​ങ് റോ​ഡി​ൽ ബ​സി​നു തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ചു
    ബ​സി​നു തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ച​ത് അ​ഗ്നി​ര​ക്ഷാ സേ​ന അ​ണ​ക്കു​ന്നു

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: ആ​റാം റി​ങ് റോ​ഡി​ൽ ബ​സി​നു തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ചു. വ്യാ​ഴാ​ഴ്ച ഉ​ച്ച​ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞാ​ണ് സം​ഭ​വം. ഉ​ട​ൻ സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തെ​ത്തി​യ അ​ഗ്നി​ര​ക്ഷ സേ​നാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ തീ​കെ​ടു​ത്താ​നു​ള്ള ശ്ര​മ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചു. മ​റ്റു വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളെ​യും ​സ​മീ​പ​ത്തു​നി​ന്ന് ഒ​ഴി​വാ​ക്കി. വൈ​കാ​തെ തീ ​നി​യ​ന്ത്രി​ച്ച് ഗ​താ​ഗ​തം പു​ന​രാ​രം​ഭി​ച്ച​താ​യി ജ​ന​റ​ൽ ഫ​യ​ർ​ഫോ​ഴ്സ് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ കാ​ര്യ​മാ​യ പ​രി​ക്കു​ക​ളി​ല്ലെ​ന്നും ഫ​യ​ർ​ഫോ​ഴ്സ് വ്യ​ക്ത​മാ​ക്കി. അ​തേ​സ​മ​യം ബ​സി​ന് വ​ലി​യ ന​ഷ്ട​ം സം​ഭ​വി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:caught fireKuwait
