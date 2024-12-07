Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 7 Dec 2024 8:21 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 7 Dec 2024 8:21 AM GMT

    ബ​സ് അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ ര​ണ്ടു മ​ര​ണം

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: ആ​റാം റി​ങ് റോ​ഡി​ൽ ബ​സ് മ​റ്റൊ​രു വാ​ഹ​ന​വു​മാ​യി കൂ​ട്ടി​യി​ടി​ച്ച് ര​ണ്ടു​പേ​ർ മ​രി​ച്ചു. മി​ശ് രിഫ് ഫ​യ​ർ ഫോ​ഴ്സ് സം​ഘം അ​പ​ക​ടം കൈ​കാ​ര്യം ചെ​യ്തു. വ്യാ​ഴാ​ഴ്ച വൈ​കീ​ട്ടാ​യി​രു​ന്നു അ​പ​ക​ടം. ബ​സി​ന്റെ ഒ​രു​ഭാ​ഗം ഭാ​ഗി​ക​മാ​യി ത​ക​ർ​ന്നു. പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റ​വ​രെ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് മാ​റ്റി.

