Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    11 March 2024 5:26 AM GMT
    Updated On
    11 March 2024 5:26 AM GMT

    ശ്‌​മ​ശാ​ന സ​മ​യം പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ചു

    kuwait municipality
    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: റ​മ​ദാ​നി​ലെ ശ്‌​മ​ശാ​ന സ​മ​യം കു​വൈ​ത്ത് മു​നിസിപ്പാ​ലി​റ്റി പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ചു. റ​മ​ദാ​നി​ൽ ഖബ​റ​ട​ക്കം രാ​വി​ലെ 11 മ​ണി​ക്ക് ശേ​ഷ​വും, ത​റാ​വീ​ഹ് ന​മ​സ്‌​കാ​ര​ത്തി​ന് ശേ​ഷ​വും ന​ട​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് മു​ന്‍സി​പ്പാ​ലി​റ്റി അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. ഇ​ത് സം​ബ​ന്ധ​മാ​യ സ​ര്‍ക്കു​ല​ര്‍ ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട വ​കു​പ്പു​ക​ള്‍ക്ക് കൈ​മാ​റി​യി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്.

    Kuwait News
    News Summary - Burial time announced
