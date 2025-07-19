Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 19 July 2025 9:25 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 19 July 2025 9:25 AM IST
ബോട്ട് അപകടത്തിൽപെട്ടവരെ രക്ഷപ്പെടുത്തിtext_fields
News Summary - Boat accident victims rescued
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: ശുവൈഖ് തുറമുഖത്തിന് സമീപം ബോട്ട് മുങ്ങി അപകടത്തിൽ പെട്ടവരെ ഫയർ ആൻഡ് മറൈൻ റെസ്ക്യൂ ടീമുകൾ രക്ഷപ്പെടുത്തി.
വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച രാവിലെയാണ് അപകടം. സംഭവം അറിഞ്ഞ ഉടനെ ഷുവൈഖ് സെന്റർ ഫയർ ആൻഡ് മറൈൻ റെസ്ക്യൂ ടീം സഥലത്തെത്തി രക്ഷാപ്രവർത്തനം ആരംഭിച്ചു. അപകടത്തിൽപ്പെട്ട മൂന്ന് പേരെ വിജയകരമായി രക്ഷപ്പെടുത്തി.
