Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_rightബോ​ട്ട്...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 19 July 2025 9:25 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 19 July 2025 9:25 AM IST

    ബോ​ട്ട് അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ​പെ​ട്ട​വ​രെ ര​ക്ഷ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ബോ​ട്ട് അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ​പെ​ട്ട​വ​രെ ര​ക്ഷ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി
    cancel

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: ശുവൈ​ഖ് തു​റ​മു​ഖ​ത്തി​ന് സ​മീ​പം ബോ​ട്ട് മു​ങ്ങി അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ പെ​ട്ട​വ​രെ ഫ​യ​ർ ആ​ൻ​ഡ് മ​റൈ​ൻ റെ​സ്‌​ക്യൂ ടീ​മു​ക​ൾ ര​ക്ഷ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി.

    വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച രാ​വി​ലെ​യാ​ണ് അ​പ​ക​ടം. സം​ഭ​വം അ​റി​ഞ്ഞ ഉ​ട​നെ ഷു​വൈ​ഖ് സെ​ന്റ​ർ ഫ​യ​ർ ആ​ൻ​ഡ് മ​റൈ​ൻ റെ​സ്‌​ക്യൂ ടീം ​സ​ഥ​ല​ത്തെ​ത്തി ര​ക്ഷാ​പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​നം ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചു. അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ​പ്പെ​ട്ട മൂ​ന്ന് പേ​രെ വി​ജ​യ​ക​ര​മാ​യി ര​ക്ഷ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:boat accidentrescuedKuwait Newsgulf news malayalam
    News Summary - Boat accident victims rescued
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X