Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_rightബ്ല​ഡ് ഡോ​ണേ​ഴ്‌​സ്...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 17 Jan 2026 11:44 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 17 Jan 2026 11:44 AM IST

    ബ്ല​ഡ് ഡോ​ണേ​ഴ്‌​സ് ര​ക്ത​ദാ​ന ക്യാ​മ്പ്

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ബ്ല​ഡ് ഡോ​ണേ​ഴ്‌​സ് ര​ക്ത​ദാ​ന ക്യാ​മ്പ്
    cancel
    Listen to this Article

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: ബ്ല​ഡ് ഡോ​ണേ​ഴ്‌​സ് കേ​ര​ള കു​വൈ​ത്ത് ചാ​പ്റ്റ​ർ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ റി​പ്പ​ബ്ലി​ക് ദി​ന​ത്തോ​ട​നു​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച് ര​ക്ത​ദാ​ന ക്യാ​മ്പ് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്നു. ജ​നു​വ​രി 30ന് ​അ​ൽ ആ​ദാ​ൻ ബ്ല​ഡ് ട്രാ​ൻ​സ്ഫ്യൂ​ഷ​ൻ സെ​ന്റ​റി​ൽ രാ​വി​ലെ ഒ​മ്പ​തു മു​ത​ൽ 12 വ​രെ​യാ​ണ് ക്യാ​മ്പ്.

    അ​ൽ അ​ൻ​സാ​രി എ​ക്‌​സ്‌​ചേ​ഞ്ചി​ന്റെ സ​ഹ​ക​ര​ണ​ത്തോ​ടെ​യാ​ണ് ക്യാ​മ്പ്. ക്യാ​മ്പി​ൽ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കു​ന്ന​വ​ർ​ക്ക് യാ​ത്രാ​സൗ​ക​ര്യം ല​ഭ്യ​മാ​ക്കും.ര​ജി​സ്ട്രേ​ഷ​ന്: 99811972, 99493353, 67602023 ന​മ്പ​രി​ൽ ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ടാം.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Blood Donation Campblood donorsKuwait
    News Summary - Blood Donors Blood Donation Camp
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X