Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 9 Sep 2024 2:08 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 9 Sep 2024 2:08 AM GMT

    ഫോ​ക്ക്‌ ര​ക്ത​ദാ​ന ക്യാ​മ്പ് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു

    blood donation camp
    ഫോ​ക്ക്‌ ര​ക്ത​ദാ​ന ക്യാ​മ്പി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന്

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: ഫ്ര​ണ്ട്സ് ഓ​ഫ് ക​ണ്ണൂ​ർ കു​വൈ​ത്ത് എ​ക്സ്പാ​റ്റ്സ് അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ (ഫോ​ക്ക്‌) ര​ക്ത​ദാ​ന ക്യാ​മ്പ് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. അ​ൽ അ​ദാ​ൻ കോ​ഓ​പറേ​റ്റീ​വ് സെ​ന്റ​ർ ഫോ​ർ ബ്ല​ഡ്‌ ട്രാ​ൻ​സ്ഫ്യൂ​ഷ​നി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന ക്യാ​മ്പി​ന് ഫോ​ക്ക് ചാ​രി​റ്റി വി​ഭാ​ഗം നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി. നി​ര​വ​ധി പേ​ർ ര​ക്ത​ദാ​ന​ത്തി​ൽ പ​ങ്കാ​ളി​ക​ളാ​യി. ര​ക്ത​ശേ​ഖ​ര​ണ​ത്തി​നാ​യി ക്യാ​മ്പ് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച ഫോ​ക്കി​ന്റെ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​ങ്ങ​ളെ ബ്ല​ഡ്‌ ട്രാ​ൻ​സ്‌​ഫ്യൂ​ഷ​ൻ സെ​ന്റ​ർ അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ അ​ഭി​ന​ന്ദി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Blood Donation CampKuwait News
    News Summary - blood donation camp was organized
