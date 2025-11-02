Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 2 Nov 2025 12:32 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 2 Nov 2025 12:32 PM IST

    പ്ര​യാ​ണം കു​വൈ​ത്ത് ര​ക്ത​ദാ​ന ക്യാ​മ്പ് 14ന്

    പ്ര​യാ​ണം കു​വൈ​ത്ത് ര​ക്ത​ദാ​ന ക്യാ​മ്പ് 14ന്
    ​കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: പ്ര​യാ​ണം കു​വൈ​ത്ത് ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ, ബ്ല​ഡ് ഡോ​ണേ​ഴ്സ് കേ​ര​ള കു​വൈ​ത്ത് ചാ​പ്റ്റ​റു​മാ​യി സ​ഹ​ക​രി​ച്ച് ര​ക്ത​ദാ​ന ക്യാ​മ്പ് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്നു. ന​വം​ബ​ർ 14ന് ​രാ​വി​ലെ ഒ​മ്പ​തു മു​ത​ൽ 12 വ​രെ അ​ൽ അ​ദാ​ൻ ബ്ല​ഡ് ട്രാ​ൻ​സ്ഫ്യൂ​ഷ​ൻ സെ​ന്റ​റി​ലാ​ണ് ര​ക്ത​ദാ​ന ക്യാ​മ്പ്. വി​വ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് 90041663 അ​ല്ലെ​ങ്കി​ൽ 98867234 എ​ന്ന ന​മ്പ​റു​ക​ളി​ൽ ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ടാം.

    TAGS:Blood Donation CampKuwait Newsgulf news madhyamam
    News Summary - Blood Donation Camp
    X