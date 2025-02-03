Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 3 Feb 2025 11:23 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 3 Feb 2025 11:23 AM IST

    കോ​ന്നി നി​വാ​സി ര​ക്ത​ദാ​ന ക്യാ​മ്പ് 14ന്

    Blood donation camp
    ​കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: കോ​ന്നി നി​വാ​സി സം​ഗ​മം കു​വൈ​ത്ത് ബ്ല​ഡ് ഡോ​ണേ​ഴ്സ് കേ​ര​ള കു​വൈ​ത്ത് ചാ​പ്റ്റ​റു​മാ​യി സ​ഹ​ക​രി​ച്ച് ര​ക്ത​ദാ​ന ക്യാ​മ്പ് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്നു. ഫെ​ബ്രു​വ​രി 14ന് ​ഉ​ച്ച​ക്ക് ര​ണ്ടു​മു​ത​ൽ വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് അ​ഞ്ചു​വ​​രെ അ​ദാ​ൻ ബ്ല​ഡ് ട്രാ​ൻ​സ് ഫ്യൂ​ഷ​ൻ സെ​ന്റ​റി​ലാ​ണ് ക്യാ​മ്പ്. ര​ക്ത​ദാ​താ​ക്ക​ൾ​ക്ക് യാ​ത്ര​സൗ​ക​ര്യം ഏ​ർ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തും. കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ വി​വ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് 55424021, 90063952, 96602365.

    TAGS:Blood Donation CampKuwait News
    News Summary - Blood donation camp
