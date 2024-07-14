Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 14 July 2024 3:40 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 14 July 2024 3:40 AM GMT

    വ​ൻ തു​ക​യു​മാ​യി ഒ​രാ​ൾ പി​ടി​യി​ൽ

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: സ്രോ​ത​സ്സ് വെ​ളി​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്താ​ത്ത വ​ൻ തു​ക​യു​മാ​യി ഒ​രാ​ൾ പി​ടി​യി​ൽ. ഹ​വ​ല്ലി ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റ് സെ​ക്യൂ​രി​റ്റി ഡ​യ​റ​ക്ട​റേ​റ്റാ​ണ് അ​റ​ബ് പൗ​ര​നാ​യ ഒ​രാ​ളെ പ​ണ​വു​മാ​യി പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി​യ​ത്. പ​ണ​ത്തി​ന്റെ സ്രോ​ത​സ്സ് ആ​വ​ശ്യ​പ്പെ​ട്ട​പ്പോ​ൾ പ്ര​തി ര​ക്ഷ​പ്പെ​ടാ​ൻ ശ്ര​മി​ച്ചു. തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് ഇ​യാ​ളെ അ​റ​സ്റ്റു ചെ​യ്യു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ അ​ന്വേ​ഷ​ണ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കാ​യി പി​ടി​യി​ലാ​യ ആ​ളെ​യും പി​ടി​ച്ചെ​ടു​ത്ത പ​ണ​വും ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട വി​ഭാ​ഗ​ത്തി​ന് കൈ​മാ​റി.

    TAGS:Black Money CaseKuwait News
