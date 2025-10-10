Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 10 Oct 2025 12:08 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 10 Oct 2025 12:08 PM IST

    ബി.​ജെ.​പി എ​ന്‍.​ആ​ര്‍.​ഐ സെ​ൽ ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ

    ബി.​ജെ.​പി എ​ന്‍.​ആ​ര്‍.​ഐ സെ​ൽ ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ
    ര​മേ​ശ​ൻ മാ​ണി​ക്കോ​ത്ത്, ഹ​രി ബാ​ല​രാ​മ​പു​രം, സ​ജീ​വ്

    പു​രു​ഷോ​ത്ത​മ​ൻ

    Listen to this Article

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി : ബി.​ജെ.​പി എ​ന്‍.​ആ​ര്‍.​ഐ സെ​ൽ പു​തി​യ ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ളെ പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ചു. ക​ൺ​വീ​ന​റാ​യി ര​മേ​ശ​ൻ മാ​ണി​ക്കോ​ത്ത് (ദു​ബൈ), കോ-​ക​ൺ​വീ​ന​ര്‍മാ​രാ​യി ഹ​രി ബാ​ല​രാ​മ​പു​രം (കു​വൈ​ത്ത്), സ​ജീ​വ് പു​രു​ഷോ​ത്ത​മ​ൻ (ദു​ബൈ) എ​ന്നി​വ​രെ തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​ത്തു. ലീ​ഗ​ല്‍ സെ​ൽ, മെ​ഡി​ക്ക​ൽ സെ​ൽ ഉ​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടെ​യു​ള്ള മ​റ്റ് വി​വി​ധ സെ​ല്ലു​ക​ളി​ലെ ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ളെ​യും ബി.​ജെ.​പി സം​സ്ഥാ​ന നേ​തൃ​ത്വം പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ചു. പ്ര​വാ​സി​ക​ളു​ടെ പ്ര​ശ്ന​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ ശ്ര​ദ്ധ​യൂ​ന്നി പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്തി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Kuwait NewsNRI Cellgulf news malayalamBJP
    News Summary - BJP NRI Cell Officers
