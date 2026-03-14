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    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_rightഎണ്ണവിലയിൽ വലിയ വർധന
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 14 March 2026 12:55 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 14 March 2026 12:55 PM IST

    എണ്ണവിലയിൽ വലിയ വർധന

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    എണ്ണവിലയിൽ വലിയ വർധന
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    കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: കുവൈത്ത് എണ്ണവിലയിൽ വലിയ വർധന.ബാരലിന് 15.44 ഡോളർ ഉയർന്ന് 132.68 ഡോളറിലെത്തിയതായി കുവൈത്ത് പെട്രോളിയം കോർപ്പറേഷൻ അറിയിച്ചു.കഴിഞ്ഞ ദിവസം 117.24 ഡോളറായിരുന്നു വില.

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    TAGS:Oil Price IncreaseKuwait Newsgulf news malayalam
    News Summary - Big increase in oil prices
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