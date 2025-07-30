Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_rightബി.​ഡി.​കെ ര​ക്ത​ദാ​ന...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 30 July 2025 12:04 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 30 July 2025 12:04 PM IST

    ബി.​ഡി.​കെ ര​ക്ത​ദാ​ന ക്യാ​മ്പ് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്നു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ബി.​ഡി.​കെ ര​ക്ത​ദാ​ന ക്യാ​മ്പ് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്നു
    cancel

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ സ്വാ​ത​ന്ത്ര്യ ദി​നാ​ഘോ​ഷ​ത്തി​ന്റെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി ബ്ല​ഡ് ഡോ​ണേ​ഴ്‌​സ് കേ​ര​ള കു​വൈ​ത്ത് ചാ​പ്റ്റ​ർ (ബി.​ഡി.​കെ) ര​ക്ത​ദാ​ന ക്യാ​മ്പ് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്നു. ആ​ഗ​സ്റ്റ് 15 ന് ​അ​ദാ​ൻ ബ്ല​ഡ് ട്രാ​ൻ​സ്ഫ്യൂ​ഷ​ൻ സെ​ന്റ​റി​ൽ രാ​വി​ലെ ഒ​മ്പ​തു മു​ത​ൽ ഉ​ച്ച​ക്ക് 12.30 വ​രെ​യാ​ണ് ക്യാ​മ്പ്. ക്യാ​മ്പി​ൽ എ​ല്ലാ​വ​രും പ​ങ്കാ​ളി​ക​ളാ​ക​ണ​മെ​ന്ന് ബി.​ഡി.​കെ അ​ഭ്യ​ർ​ഥി​ച്ചു. വി​വ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് 55424201, 96602365, 99811972, 90041663 ഫോ​ൺ ന​മ്പ​റു​ക​ളി​ൽ ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ടാം.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:campaignkuwaitnewsblood donationBDK Kuwait
    News Summary - BDK organizes blood donation camp
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X