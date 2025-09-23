Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 23 Sept 2025 1:52 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 23 Sept 2025 1:52 PM IST
ബി.ഡി.കെ രക്തദാന ക്യാമ്പ്text_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - BDK Blood Donation Camp
Listen to this Article
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: ഗാന്ധിജയന്തിയുടെ ഭാഗമായി ബ്ലഡ് ഡോണേഴ്സ് കേരള -കുവൈത്ത് (ബി.ഡി.കെ) ചാപ്റ്റർ രക്തദാന ക്യാമ്പ് സംഘടിപ്പിക്കുന്നു. ഒക്ടോബർ മൂന്നിന് രാവിലെ ഒമ്പതു മുതൽ 12:30 വരെ അദാൻ ബ്ലഡ് ട്രാൻസ്ഫ്യൂഷൻ സെന്ററിലാണ് ക്യാമ്പ്. ക്യാമ്പിൽ പങ്കെടുക്കുന്നവർക്ക് വാഹന സൗകര്യം ഒരുക്കിയിട്ടുണ്ട്.
വിവരങ്ങൾക്ക് 90041663 / 96602365 ബന്ധപ്പെടുക.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story