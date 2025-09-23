Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_rightബി.​ഡി.​കെ ര​ക്ത​ദാ​ന...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 23 Sept 2025 1:52 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 23 Sept 2025 1:52 PM IST

    ബി.​ഡി.​കെ ര​ക്ത​ദാ​ന ക്യാ​മ്പ്

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ബി.​ഡി.​കെ ര​ക്ത​ദാ​ന ക്യാ​മ്പ്
    cancel
    Listen to this Article

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: ഗാ​ന്ധി​ജ​യ​ന്തി​യു​ടെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി ബ്ല​ഡ് ഡോ​ണേ​ഴ്സ് കേ​ര​ള -കു​വൈ​ത്ത് (ബി.​ഡി.​കെ) ചാ​പ്റ്റ​ർ ര​ക്ത​ദാ​ന ക്യാ​മ്പ് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്നു. ഒ​ക്ടോ​ബ​ർ മൂ​ന്നി​ന് രാ​വി​ലെ ഒ​മ്പ​തു മു​ത​ൽ 12:30 വ​രെ അ​ദാ​ൻ ബ്ല​ഡ് ട്രാ​ൻ​സ്ഫ്യൂ​ഷ​ൻ സെ​ന്റ​റി​ലാ​ണ് ക്യാ​മ്പ്. ക്യാ​മ്പി​ൽ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കു​ന്ന​വ​ർ​ക്ക് വാ​ഹ​ന സൗ​ക​ര്യം ഒ​രു​ക്കി​യി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്.

    വി​വ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് 90041663 / 96602365 ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ടു​ക.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:gandhi jayantiBlood Donation CampKuwait NewsBDK
    News Summary - BDK Blood Donation Camp
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X