Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 8 Sep 2024 3:13 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 8 Sep 2024 3:13 AM GMT

    ബാ​സ്‌​ക​റ്റ്ബാ​ൾ: കു​വൈ​ത്തി​ന് തോ​ൽ​വി

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: ഗ​ൾ​ഫ് ബാ​സ്‌​ക്ക​റ്റ്ബാ​ൾ ചാ​മ്പ്യ​ൻ​ഷി​പ്പ് സെ​മി​ഫൈ​ന​ലി​ൽ കു​വൈ​ത്തി​ന് തോ​ൽ​വി. ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​നോ​ടാ​ണ് കു​വൈ​ത്തി​ന്റെ തോ​ൽ​വി. മ​ത്സ​ര​ത്തി​ലു​ട​നീ​ളം ലീ​ഡ് നി​ല​നി​ർ​ത്തി​യ ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ കു​വൈ​ത്തി​നെ​തി​രെ ഒ​മ്പ​ത് പോ​യി​ന്‍റി​ന്‍റെ വ്യ​ത്യാ​സ​ത്തി​ൽ വി​ജ​യ​ച്ചാ​ണ് ഫൈ​ന​ലി​ലേ​ക്ക് യോ​ഗ്യ​ത നേ​ടി​യ​ത്. മ​റ്റൊ​രു മ​ത്സ​ര​ത്തി​ൽ ഖ​ത്ത​ർ ടീം ​സൗ​ദി അ​റേ​ബ്യ​യെ കീ​ഴ​ട​ക്കി.

    TAGS:BasketballKuwait News
    News Summary - Basketball-Kuwait lost
