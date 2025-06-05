Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_rightബഹ്റൈൻ മലപ്പുറം...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 5 Jun 2025 9:46 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 5 Jun 2025 9:46 AM IST

    ബഹ്റൈൻ മലപ്പുറം ഡിസ്ട്രിക്ട് ഫോറം ജില്ലയിൽനിന്നുള്ള ബഹ്റൈനിലെ മുതിർന്ന പ്രവാസികളെ ആദരിക്കുന്നു

    ബഹ്റൈൻ മലപ്പുറം ഡിസ്ട്രിക്ട് ഫോറം ജില്ലയിൽനിന്നുള്ള ബഹ്റൈനിലെ മുതിർന്ന പ്രവാസികളെ ആദരിക്കുന്നു
    മനാമ: മലപ്പുറം ജില്ലയിൽനിന്ന് ബഹറൈനിൽ പ്രവാസ ജീവിതം നയിക്കുന്ന മുതിർന്ന പ്രവാസികളെ ബഹ്റൈൻ മലപ്പുറം ഡിസ്റ്റിക് ഫോറം ആദരിക്കുന്നു. ബഹറൈനിൽ 40 വർഷമോ അതിലധികമോ കാലമായി പ്രവാസ ജീവിതം നയിക്കുന്ന മലപ്പുറം ജില്ലയിൽ നിന്നുള്ളവരെയാണ് മലപ്പുറം ജില്ലക്കാരുടെ ബഹറൈനിലെ ജനകീയ കൂട്ടായ്മയായ ബഹറൈൻ മലപ്പുറം ഡിസ്ട്രിക്ട് ഫോറം ആദരിക്കുന്നത് എന്ന് രക്ഷാധികാരി ബഷീർ അമ്പലായി, പ്രസിഡന്‍റ് സലാം മമ്പാട്ടുമൂല, ജനറൽ സെക്രട്ടറി ഷമീർ പൊട്ടച്ചാല, ട്രഷറർ അലി അഷറഫ് തുടങ്ങിയവർ വാർത്ത കുറിപ്പിൽ അറിയിച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    TAGS:pravasiGulf NewsBahrain News
    News Summary - Bahrain Malappuram District Forum honours senior expatriates from Bahrain
