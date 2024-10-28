Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    date_range 28 Oct 2024 5:57 AM GMT
    date_range 28 Oct 2024 5:57 AM GMT

    ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ന്‍ എം​ബ​സി​യി​ല്‍ ആ​യു​ര്‍വേ​ദ ദി​നാ​ഘോ​ഷം ഇ​ന്ന്

    ayurveda day
    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: ഒ​മ്പ​താ​മ​ത് ദേ​ശീ​യ ആ​യു​ർ​വേ​ദ ദി​ന​ഘോ​ഷ​ത്തി​ന്‍റെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി കു​വൈ​ത്തി​ന്റെ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ന്‍ എം​ബ​സി​യി​ല്‍ ആ​യു​ര്‍വേ​ദ ദി​നാ​ഘോ​ഷം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കും.

    തി​ങ്ക​ളാ​ഴ്ച വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് 5.30ന് ​കു​വൈ​ത്ത് എം​ബ​സി ഓ​ഡി​റ്റോ​റി​യ​ത്തി​ലാ​ണ് പ​രി​പാ​ടി സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്. കു​വൈ​ത്തി​ല്‍ താ​മ​സി​ക്കു​ന്ന എ​ല്ലാ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ക്കാ​ര്‍ക്കും പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കാം. ഇ​വ​ന്‍റി​ൽ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കാ​ൻ താ​ല്‍പ്പ​ര്യ​മു​ള്ള​വ​ര്‍ ഒ​ക്ടോ​ബ​ർ 26ന് ​മു​മ്പ് ഗൂ​ഗി​ള്‍ ഫോം https://forms.gle/Qh5fGPBLGfGcaHAu5 ​വ​ഴി ര​ജി​സ്റ്റ​ർ ചെ​യ്യ​ണ​മെ​ന്ന് എം​ബ​സി അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Ayurveda DayIndian EmbassyKuwait News
