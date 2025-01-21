Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 21 Jan 2025 8:59 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 21 Jan 2025 8:59 AM IST

    ഔഖാഫ് മന്ത്രാലയത്തിന്റെ പേര് ഇസ്‍ലാമികകാര്യ മന്ത്രാലയം എന്നാക്കി

    Auqaf Ministry
    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: കു​വൈ​ത്തി​ലെ ഔ​ഖാ​ഫ് ആ​ൻ​ഡ് ഇ​സ്‍ലാ​മി​ക​കാ​ര്യ മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യ​ത്തി​ന്റെ പേ​ര് ഇ​സ്‍ലാ​മി​ക​കാ​ര്യ മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം എ​ന്നാ​ക്കി പ​രി​ഷ്ക​രി​ച്ചു.

    വി​ശു​ദ്ധ ഖു​ർ​ആ​നും പ്ര​വാ​ച​ക വ​ച​ന​ങ്ങ​ളും അ​ച്ച​ടി​ക്കാ​നും പ്ര​സി​ദ്ധീ​ക​രി​ക്കാ​നും പ​രി​പാ​ല​ന​ത്തി​നു​മാ​യി ജ​ന​റ​ൽ അ​തോ​റി​റ്റി സ്ഥാ​പി​ച്ചു.മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യ​ത്തി​ന്റെ മു​ൻ​കൂ​ർ അ​നു​മ​തി​യി​ല്ലാ​തെ ഖു​ർ​ആ​ൻ അ​ച്ച​ടി​യോ ഇ​റ​ക്കു​മ​തി​യോ പാ​ടി​ല്ല.

    TAGS:Kuwait Newsministry of islamic affairsAuqaf Ministry
    News Summary - Auqaf Ministry renamed as Ministry of Islamic Affairs
