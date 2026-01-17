Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    date_range 17 Jan 2026 11:39 AM IST
    date_range 17 Jan 2026 11:39 AM IST

    ശ്ര​ദ്ധി​ക്കു​ക; തി​ങ്ക​ളാ​ഴ്ച എ​മ​ര്‍ജ​ന്‍സി സൈ​റ​ണ്‍ മു​ഴ​ക്കും

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: കു​വൈ​ത്തി​ല്‍ രാ​ജ്യ​വ്യാ​പ​ക​മാ​യി തി​ങ്ക​ളാ​ഴ്ച പ​രീ​ക്ഷ​ണാ​ര്‍ഥം എ​മ​ര്‍ജ​ന്‍സി സൈ​റ​ണ്‍ മു​ഴ​ക്കും. തി​ങ്ക​ളാ​ഴ്ച രാ​വി​ലെ 10 മ​ണി മു​ത​ല്‍ രാ​ജ്യ​ത്തി​ന്റെ വി​വി​ധ ഭാ​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ല്‍ സൈ​റ​ണ്‍ മു​ഴ​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് ആ​ഭ്യ​ന്ത​ര മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    അ​ടി​യ​ന്ത​ര സാ​ഹ​ച​ര്യ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ല്‍ സൈ​റ​ണു​ക​ളു​ടെ കാ​ര്യ​ക്ഷ​മ​ത പ​രി​ശോ​ധി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​ന്റെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യാ​ണ് ദേ​ശീ​യ സൈ​റ​ൺ ടെ​സ്റ്റ് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്. ഇ​ത്ത​ര​ത്തി​ലു​ള്ള സൈ​റ​ൺ പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന​ക​ൾ ഓ​രോ മാ​സ​വും ആ​ദ്യ തി​ങ്ക​ളാ​ഴ്ച രാ​വി​ലെ 10 മ​ണി​ക്ക് പ​തി​വാ​യി ന​ട​ത്തു​മെ​ന്നും മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം കൂ​ട്ടി​ച്ചേ​ർ​ത്തു.

