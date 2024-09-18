Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_rightകൊ​മോ​റ​സ്...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 18 Sep 2024 6:31 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 18 Sep 2024 6:31 AM GMT

    കൊ​മോ​റ​സ് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റി​ന് നേ​രേ വ​ധ​ശ്ര​മം; കു​വൈ​ത്ത് അ​പ​ല​പി​ച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ministry of foreign affairs
    cancel

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: കൊ​മോ​റ​സ് യൂ​നി​യ​ൻ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്‍റ് അ​സ​ലി അ​സ്സൗ​മാ​നി​ക്ക് നേ​ര​യു​ണ്ടാ​യ വ​ധ​ശ്ര​മ​ത്തെ കു​വൈ​ത്ത് വി​ദേ​ശ​കാ​ര്യ​മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം അ​പ​ല​പി​ച്ചു. എ​ല്ലാ​ത്ത​രം അ​ക്ര​മ​ങ്ങ​ളെ​യും കു​വൈ​ത്ത് നി​രാ​ക​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന​താ​യി മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം പ്ര​സ്താ​വ​ന​യി​ൽ വ്യ​ക്ത​മാ​ക്കി.

    സു​ര​ക്ഷ​യും സ്ഥി​ര​ത​യും നി​ല​നി​ർ​ത്തു​ന്ന​തി​ന് സ്വീ​ക​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന എ​ല്ലാ ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ളി​ലും യൂ​നി​യ​ൻ ഓ​ഫ് കൊ​മോ​റോ​സി​നു​ള്ള പി​ന്തു​ണ​യും ഐ​ക്യ​ദാ​ർ​ഢ്യ​വും കു​വൈ​ത്ത് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Murder AttemptKuwait News
    News Summary - Attempted Assassination of Comoros President-Kuwait condemned
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick