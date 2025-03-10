Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    10 March 2025 12:51 PM IST
    Updated On
    10 March 2025 12:51 PM IST

    അ​ത്തോ​ളി മു​സ്‍ലിം വെ​ൽ​ഫെ​യ​ർ അ​സോ. ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ

    അ​ത്തോ​ളി മു​സ്‍ലിം വെ​ൽ​ഫെ​യ​ർ അ​സോ. ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ
    അ​ത്തോ​ളി മു​സ്‍ലിം വെ​ൽ​ഫെ​യ​ർ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ ഇ​ഫ്താർ സം​ഗ​മ​ത്തി​ൽ അ​ബ്ദു​റ​ഹി​മാ​ൻ ത​ങ്ങ​ൾ സം​സാ​രി​ക്കു​ന്നു

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: അ​ത്തോ​ളി മു​സ്‍ലിം വെ​ൽ​ഫെ​യ​ർ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ (കാം​വ) ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു.അ​ബ്ബാ​സി​യ ഹെ​വ​ൻ ഹാ​ളി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ൽ ര​ക്ഷാ​ധി​കാ​രി ഹ​സ​ൻ ചാ​ല​ക്ക​ൽ അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത വ​ഹി​ച്ചു.അ​ബ്ദു​റ​ഹി​മാ​ൻ ത​ങ്ങ​ൾ റ​മ​ദാ​ൻ സ​ന്ദേ​ശം ന​ൽ​കി. ഫ​ർ​ഹാ​ൻ ഫൈ​സ​ൽ ഖി​റാ​അ​ത്ത് ന​ട​ത്തി. ഗ​ഫൂ​ർ അ​ത്തോ​ളി സ്വാ​ഗ​ത​വും ജ​ന​റ​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ആ​ർ. കെ ​ജി​ൽ​ഷാ​ദ്‌ ന​ന്ദി​യും പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.സി.​കെ. ആ​രി​ഫ് , എം.​കെ. സു​ജാ​ഹു​ദ്ദീ​ൻ, യൂ​സ​ഫ് മാ​ട്ടു​വ​യ​ൽ, റ​ഫീ​ഖ് താ​ജ് , സി.​പി. ഷാ​ക്കി​ർ, മു​ഫീ​ദ് മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ്, ഫ​ഹ​ദ് ഹാ​ഷിം എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക്ക് നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി.

    Girl in a jacket

    iftar meet Kuwait News Atholi Muslim Welfare Association Ramadan 2025
    News Summary - Atholi Muslim Welfare Assoc. Iftar meet
