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    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_rightഏഷ്യൻ ക്ലബ് ഹാൻഡ്‌ബാൾ:...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 17 Jun 2026 11:34 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 17 Jun 2026 11:34 AM IST

    ഏഷ്യൻ ക്ലബ് ഹാൻഡ്‌ബാൾ: ബർഗാൻ ഫൈനലിൽ

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    ഏഷ്യൻ ക്ലബ് ഹാൻഡ്‌ബാൾ: ബർഗാൻ ഫൈനലിൽ
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    കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: ഖത്തർ ടീമായ അൽ ദുഹൈലിനെ 32-31 എന്ന സ്കോറിന് പരാജയപ്പെടുത്തി കുവൈത്തിന്റെ ബർഗാൻ ഏഷ്യൻ ക്ലബ് ഹാൻഡ്‌ബാൾ ചാമ്പ്യൻഷിപ്പിന്റെ ഫൈനലിൽ ഇടം നേടി.

    ആദ്യ പകുതിയിൽ 16-14 എന്ന സ്കോറിന് പിന്നിലായിരുന്ന കുവൈത്ത് ടീം, രണ്ടാം പകുതിയിൽ മുന്നേറി. ബുധനാഴ്ചയാണ് ​ഫൈനൽ.

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