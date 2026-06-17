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Posted Ondate_range 17 Jun 2026 11:34 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 17 Jun 2026 11:34 AM IST
ഏഷ്യൻ ക്ലബ് ഹാൻഡ്ബാൾ: ബർഗാൻ ഫൈനലിൽtext_fields
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News Summary - Asian Club Handball: Bergen in the final
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: ഖത്തർ ടീമായ അൽ ദുഹൈലിനെ 32-31 എന്ന സ്കോറിന് പരാജയപ്പെടുത്തി കുവൈത്തിന്റെ ബർഗാൻ ഏഷ്യൻ ക്ലബ് ഹാൻഡ്ബാൾ ചാമ്പ്യൻഷിപ്പിന്റെ ഫൈനലിൽ ഇടം നേടി.
ആദ്യ പകുതിയിൽ 16-14 എന്ന സ്കോറിന് പിന്നിലായിരുന്ന കുവൈത്ത് ടീം, രണ്ടാം പകുതിയിൽ മുന്നേറി. ബുധനാഴ്ചയാണ് ഫൈനൽ.
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