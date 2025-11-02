Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_rightഏ​ഷ്യ​ൻ ചല​ഞ്ച് ലീ​ഗ്...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 2 Nov 2025 12:19 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 2 Nov 2025 12:19 PM IST

    ഏ​ഷ്യ​ൻ ചല​ഞ്ച് ലീ​ഗ് ഫു​ട്ബാ​ൾ; കു​വൈ​ത്ത് ക്ല​ബി​ന് ജ​യം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ഏ​ഷ്യ​ൻ ചല​ഞ്ച് ലീ​ഗ് ഫു​ട്ബാ​ൾ; കു​വൈ​ത്ത് ക്ല​ബി​ന് ജ​യം
    cancel
    camera_alt

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് ക്ല​ബ് -ബ​ഷു​ന്ധ​ര കി​ങ്സ് മ​ത്സ​ര​ത്തി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന്

    Listen to this Article

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: ഏ​ഷ്യ​ൻ ചല​ഞ്ച് ലീ​ഗ് ഫു​ട്ബാ​ൾ ചാ​മ്പ്യ​ൻ​ഷി​പ്പി​ൽ വെ​സ്റ്റ് ഏ​ഷ്യ​ൻ മേ​ഖ​ല​യി​ലെ ക്വാ​ർ​ട്ട​ർ ഫൈ​ന​ലി​ലേ​ക്ക് കു​വൈ​ത്ത് ക്ല​ബ് പ്ര​വേ​ശി​ച്ചു. ബം​ഗ്ലാ​ദേ​ശ്‌ ക്ല​ബാ​യ ബ​ഷു​ന്ധ​ര കി​ങ്സി​നെ 2-0ത്തിന് ​തോ​ൽ​പി​ച്ചാ​ണ് കു​വൈ​ത്ത് ക്ല​ബ് വി​ജ​യി​ച്ച​ത്. ഈ ​വി​ജ​യ​ത്തോ​ടെ കു​വൈ​ത്ത് ക്ല​ബ് ഏ​ഴു പോ​യ​ന്റു​മാ​യി ഗ്രൂ​പ് പ​ട്ടി​ക​യി​ൽ ഒ​ന്നാം സ്ഥാ​ന​ത്തെ​ത്തി. മ​ത്സ​ര​ത്തി​ന്റെ തു​ട​ക്ക​ത്തി​ൽ ത​ന്നെ കു​വൈ​ത്ത് ക്ല​ബ് ആ​ക്ര​മ​ണാ​ത്മ​ക​മാ​യ ക​ളി​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു കാ​ഴ്ച​വെ​ച്ച​ത്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:league footballKuwait NewsKuwait Clubgulf news malayalam
    News Summary - Asian Challenge League Football; Kuwaiti club wins
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X