Posted Ondate_range 2 Nov 2025 12:19 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 2 Nov 2025 12:19 PM IST
ഏഷ്യൻ ചലഞ്ച് ലീഗ് ഫുട്ബാൾ; കുവൈത്ത് ക്ലബിന് ജയംtext_fields
News Summary - Asian Challenge League Football; Kuwaiti club wins
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: ഏഷ്യൻ ചലഞ്ച് ലീഗ് ഫുട്ബാൾ ചാമ്പ്യൻഷിപ്പിൽ വെസ്റ്റ് ഏഷ്യൻ മേഖലയിലെ ക്വാർട്ടർ ഫൈനലിലേക്ക് കുവൈത്ത് ക്ലബ് പ്രവേശിച്ചു. ബംഗ്ലാദേശ് ക്ലബായ ബഷുന്ധര കിങ്സിനെ 2-0ത്തിന് തോൽപിച്ചാണ് കുവൈത്ത് ക്ലബ് വിജയിച്ചത്. ഈ വിജയത്തോടെ കുവൈത്ത് ക്ലബ് ഏഴു പോയന്റുമായി ഗ്രൂപ് പട്ടികയിൽ ഒന്നാം സ്ഥാനത്തെത്തി. മത്സരത്തിന്റെ തുടക്കത്തിൽ തന്നെ കുവൈത്ത് ക്ലബ് ആക്രമണാത്മകമായ കളിയായിരുന്നു കാഴ്ചവെച്ചത്.
