    Kuwait
    date_range 2 April 2025 11:19 AM IST
    date_range 2 April 2025 11:19 AM IST

    കൊ​ല​പാ​ത​ക കു​റ്റ​ത്തി​ന് പി​ടി​യി​ൽ

    കൊ​ല​പാ​ത​ക കു​റ്റ​ത്തി​ന് പി​ടി​യി​ൽ
    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: ഭാ​ര്യ​യെ കൊ​ല​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി​യെ​ന്നാ​രോ​പി​ച്ച് പൗ​ര​നെ അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു. പ​ബ്ലി​ക് പ്രോ​സി​ക്യൂ​ഷ​ന്റെ ഉ​ത്ത​ര​വി​നെ തു​ട​ർ​ന്നാ​ണ് പ്ര​തി​യെ ക​സ്റ്റ​ഡി​യി​ലെ​ടു​ത്ത​ത്. സം​ഭ​വ​സ്ഥ​ലം സ​ന്ദ​ർ​ശി​ച്ച ഫോ​റ​ൻ​സി​ക് വി​ദ​ഗ്ധ​ർ തെ​ളി​വെ​ടു​പ്പ് പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​ക്കി. പ്ര​തി​ക്കെ​തി​രെ കു​റ്റം ചു​മ​ത്തി​യ​താ​യി അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

