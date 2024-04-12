Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_rightആ​ർ​മി ചീ​ഫ് സൈ​നി​ക...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 12 April 2024 8:06 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 12 April 2024 8:06 AM GMT

    ആ​ർ​മി ചീ​ഫ് സൈ​നി​ക കേ​ന്ദ്ര​ങ്ങ​ള്‍ സ​ന്ദ​ര്‍ശി​ച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    army chief of staff air marshal bandar al mesin with soldiers
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ആ​ർ​മി ചീ​ഫ് ഓ​ഫ് സ്റ്റാ​ഫ് എ​യ​ർ മാ​ർ​ഷ​ൽ ബ​ന്ദ​ർ അ​ൽ മെ​സി​ൻ സൈ​നി​ക​ർ​ക്കൊ​പ്പം

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: കു​വൈ​ത്ത് ആ​ർ​മി ചീ​ഫ് ഓ​ഫ് സ്റ്റാ​ഫ് എ​യ​ർ മാ​ർ​ഷ​ൽ ബ​ന്ദ​ർ അ​ൽ മെ​സി​ൻ ഈ​ദ്‌ ദി​ന​ത്തി​ല്‍ സൈ​നി​ക കേ​ന്ദ്ര​ങ്ങ​ള്‍ സ​ന്ദ​ര്‍ശി​ച്ചു. രാ​ജ്യ​ത്തി​ന് വേ​ണ്ടി സേ​വ​നം ചെ​യ്യു​ന്ന സൈ​നി​ക​രു​ടെ അ​ർ​പ്പ​ണ​ബോ​ധ​ത്തെ അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം അ​ഭി​ന​ന്ദി​ച്ചു. സൈ​നി​ക​ർ​ക്ക് അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം ഈ​ദ് ആ​ശം​സ​ക​ള്‍ നേ​ര്‍ന്നു. മേ​ജ​ര്‍ ജ​ന​റ​ല്‍ മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് മ​ജീ​ദും, മേ​ജ​ര്‍ ജ​ന​റ​ല്‍ ഖാ​ലി​ദ് അ​ൽ ഷു​ആ​ല​യും എ​ന്നി​വ​രും ഉ​ണ്ടാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Eid dayArmy chief visit
    News Summary - Army Chief visits military centers
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X